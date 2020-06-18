Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Azerbaijan and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Azerbaijan since 2014.

The Bank operates under the framework of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. We have invested more than €96 million in the country. Through cooperation with a local bank, the EIB has provided funding worth €25 million to more than 120 enterprises.

With the support of the EIB, Azerbaijan is aiming to diversify its economy. This process will likely include investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Our priorities in Azerbaijan feature the promotion of balanced and sustained economic development, especially for rural areas, the reduction of inequalities and the diversification of national energy sources.

All EU activities that help Azerbaijan boost economic growth are part of EU4Business Initiative instruments covering Eastern Neighbourhood countries and are delivered by the EIB in collaboration with other international financial institutions. In the face of COVID-19, we are strengthening support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the EaP countries.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Azerbaijan.

2013

START OF OPERATIONS

5

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.09 Mrd. €

FINANCED LIFETIME

2

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Azerbaijan by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Azerbaijan

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Azerbaijan and beyond
18 June 2020

Gemeinsam für mehr Resilienz in der Östlichen Partnerschaft

Angesichts der Coronakrise setzen sich die EIB-Gruppe und ihre EU-Partner verstärkt für Gesundheit, Digitalisierung, kleine und mittlere Unternehmen und Klimaschutz in den sechs Ländern der Östlichen Partnerschaft (Armenien, Aserbaidschan, Belarus, Georgien, Moldau und Ukraine) ein. Die Europäische Union fördert die Resilienz in einer Östlichen Partnerschaft, die allen zugutekommt.

Cyber-Sicherheit Gesundheit und Life Sciences Digitales und Telekommunikation Belarus Aserbaidschan Ukraine Georgien Armenien Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Sicherheit und Verteidigung Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
28 November 2017

Sicherere Strassen in der Ukraine und ihren Nachbarländern

5 958 Unfälle, 47 Verkehrstote und mehr als tausend Verletzte – das ist die traurige Verkehrsbilanz der Stadt Lwiw des letzten Jahres. Im restlichen Teil der Ukraine ist diese Bilanz noch schlechter. Doch die Europäische Investitionsbank wird mit ihren Projekten in den östlichen Nachbarländern die Straßen für 3,3 Millionen Menschen sicherer machen.

Infrastruktur Verkehr Straßensicherheit Straßen Belarus Aserbaidschan Ukraine Georgien Armenien Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Infrastruktur Soziale Infrastruktur
12 November 2024

Klimaschutz muss über Politik stehen

Die COP29 muss die Führungsspitzen im Wahljahr dazu anhalten, mehr für Klimaschutz und grüne Wende in reichen und armen Ländern zu tun

12 November 2024

Klimaschutz muss über Politik stehen

Die COP29 muss die Führungsspitzen im Wahljahr dazu anhalten, mehr für Klimaschutz und grüne Wende in reichen und armen Ländern zu tun

