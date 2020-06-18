Azerbaijan and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Azerbaijan since 2014.
The Bank operates under the framework of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. We have invested more than €96 million in the country. Through cooperation with a local bank, the EIB has provided funding worth €25 million to more than 120 enterprises.
With the support of the EIB, Azerbaijan is aiming to diversify its economy. This process will likely include investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Our priorities in Azerbaijan feature the promotion of balanced and sustained economic development, especially for rural areas, the reduction of inequalities and the diversification of national energy sources.
All EU activities that help Azerbaijan boost economic growth are part of EU4Business Initiative instruments covering Eastern Neighbourhood countries and are delivered by the EIB in collaboration with other international financial institutions. In the face of COVID-19, we are strengthening support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the EaP countries.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Azerbaijan.
2013
0.09 Mrd. €
EIB activity in Azerbaijan by sector
(since start of operations)
EIB stories in Azerbaijan
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Azerbaijan and beyond
Get EIB support in Azerbaijan
We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.
