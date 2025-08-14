ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL

In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU legislation, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the Intermediary shall take all the required measures to ensure that the environment, social and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries of the underlying projects will comply with the relevant EU and national legislation. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC (specifically Article 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC, the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and notably the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (EPBD), will be checked during appraisal and allocation phases