BANSKA BYSTRICA REGIONAL DEV AND JUST TRANSITION

Reconstruction and modernisation of regional transport infrastructure (roads, bridges, roundabouts) and social infrastructure (schools, social services and culture facilities) for the just transition of the Banská Bystrica region in Slovakia.
The investments supported by EIB contribute to increasing competitiveness, efficiency and economic and social cohesion of the Banska Bystrica region through improving quality of infrastructure in sustainable mobility, education, social care and culture, as well as the digitalisation of public services.
The project supports multi-sector investments aligned with Banská Bystrica Self-Governing Region's Strategic Development Plan (PHSR BBSK 2022-2030) for the period 2022-2030, which defines the vision and priorities for the region's sustainable growth.
The financing provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) will help the region overcome investment gaps and is expected to generate positive spillover effects. Delivered through a Framework Loan, the EIB's support will cover a wide array of initiatives, including the rehabilitation of transport infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, and roundabouts), upgrades to education, social care, and cultural facilities, as well as the digitalisation of regional administrative services.
The EIB Framework Loan is particularly advantageous for the Region, offering long term-flexible financing complemented by significant availability and grace periods, as well as disbursement terms tailored to the implementation timeline and the specific challenges of public infrastructure projects. Additionally, the loan may help attract grant funding from the European Commission, thanks to the Public Sector Loan Facility, (Pilar 3 of the Just Transition Mechanism), thus enhancing the overall value proposition for the Borrower.
Ultimately, the project will aim to strengthen the EU's and Banska Bystrica's economic, social and territorial cohesion and just transition by reducing inequalities among people and among places, and improving the quality of life of residents in a territory affected by the phasing out of coal mining.
The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
