BANSKA BYSTRICA REGIONAL DEV AND JUST TRANSITION

Referenz: 20240874

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANSKOBYSTRICKY SAMOSPRAVNY KRAJ

Reconstruction and modernisation of regional transport infrastructure (roads, bridges, roundabouts) and social infrastructure (schools, social services and culture facilities) for the just transition of the Banská Bystrica region in Slovakia.

Ziele

The investments supported by EIB contribute to increasing competitiveness, efficiency and economic and social cohesion of the Banska Bystrica region through improving quality of infrastructure in sustainable mobility, education, social care and culture, as well as the digitalisation of public services.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 20 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 36 million

Umweltaspekte

The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 18/07/2025