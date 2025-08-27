UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

The investments foreseen by the operation is construction of housing and fall under the Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive. Under the national legislation, some of these schemes might be subject to EIA under the National EIA Law, which transpose the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The applicable requirements of the EU and national environmental legislation will be be verified during appraisal. Also, the relevant analysis of social aspects and impacts of sub-projects will be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. This project will aim at maximising potential for energy efficiency.