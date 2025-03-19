UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

Referenz: 20230998

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

UKRAINE

The framework loan will support the development of a financially sustainable model and the construction of new publicly owned social and affordable rental housing in Ukraine, in the context of EU accession. The operation will be implemented in two phases: an initial pilot phase followed by a scale-up phase.

Ziele

The aim is to provide financial resources to cities affected by war or hosting large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs), for the construction of publicly owned, affordable, energy-efficient, and financially sustainable housing. Loan proceeds will be on-lent as sub-loans or provided as subventions, alongside investment grants from central authorities, to selected municipalities. The programme will also receive intensive policy advisory support to help shape the legal and institutional framework needed to establish a social and affordable housing system that meets EU and EIB financing standards.

Kommentar(e)

The promoter has to ensure adequate visibility of the EU contribution through the EU Guarantee for EIB Loan.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Umweltaspekte

The investments foreseen by the operation is construction of housing and fall under the Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive. Under the national legislation, some of these schemes might be subject to EIA under the National EIA Law, which transpose the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The applicable requirements of the EU and national environmental legislation will be be verified during appraisal. Also, the relevant analysis of social aspects and impacts of sub-projects will be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. This project will aim at maximising potential for energy efficiency.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 19/03/2025