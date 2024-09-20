DUBLIN AIRPORT SUSTAINABILITY FRAMEWORK LOAN

This Framework Loan addresses key market gaps in the mobility, water and energy sectors.





Mobility: The project will contribute to address the gap in the electrification of ground handling infrastructure and assets, which is the most credible scenario for low carbon emissions at airports replacing the use of aircraft auxiliary power units and internal combustion engine of ground handling vehicles that are used intensively at airports.





Water: The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water supply sector by financing infrastructure, which results in positive externalities in the form of avoided public health costs, environmental benefits from protection of groundwater abstraction areas.





Energy: The project will contribute to address the market gap of the supply of green energy generated within the airport site and improving the energy efficiency of large intensively used service buildings (passenger terminals).





The project will be implemented in the (by far) busiest airport of Ireland belonging to the Core TEN-T airport network, making it eligible under point (c) common interest.





The investments may benefit from grants under the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), which aims to support the deployment of alternative fuel supply infrastructure, contributing to decarbonising transportation along the TEN-T network.





The proposed EIB loan, in combination with possible AFIF grants, enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and thereby contributes to the development of emission free ground handling and ultimately towards emission-free airports.