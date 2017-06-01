DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM

The project aims to upgrade and replace the existing toll-collection system for heavy vehicles on the 610km network of motorways and expressways in Slovenia, currently based on toll collection at physical tolling stations with a multi-lane free-flow system. The project will help reduce: • waiting times for heavy vehicles; • fuel consumption, emissions and noise. The new system will allow a more refined application of user and polluter-pay principles in line with the sustainable mobility solutions established in EU policy. The project is compliant with Directive 2004/52/EC (interoperability of electronic road toll systems) and consistent with the requirements set down in Decision 2009/750/EC concerning the definition of the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS). The new system allows differentiated toll payments according to (i) vehicle classification, (ii) EURO emission classes, and (iii) time of the day/month/year. The project also includes implementation of a central system for integrated back-office services, a customer service network and an enforcement system to detect and prosecute fraud.