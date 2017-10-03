Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
339.918.260 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Serbien : 339.918.260 €
Verkehr : 339.918.260 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/01/2018 : 27.777.000 €
28/03/2025 : 34.411.260 €
31/01/2018 : 43.730.000 €
11/08/2025 : 100.000.000 €
31/01/2018 : 134.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 27.777.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK ,a 34.411.260 € Investment Grants vergeben durch WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Andere Links
Übersicht
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Modernization of Railways –Project documentation for the railway bypass around Niša
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir Politike Raseljavanja
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Akcioni plan raseljavanja za potrebe izgradnje željezničke obilaznice oko Nisa (In Serbian)
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Link to ESIA Disclosure package (in Serbian)
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - СТУДИJА О ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАJА НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - НЕТЕХНИЧКИ РЕЗИМЕ
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir politike raseljavanja
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Wirtschaft des Westbalkans auf dem Weg zur europäischen Integration

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Oktober 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/01/2018
20160341
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
SERBIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE LLC BELGRADE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 341 million
EUR 502 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Modernisation and reconstruction of the existing railway line Nis-Dimitrovgrad (aprox. 96 km) and construction of railway by-pass around Nis (aprox. 22 km), in Serbia.

By facilitating rail transport, the project will contribute to the competitiveness of the country's economy. The project will increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Serbia, and contribute to the modal shift from road to rail. It will generate time and vehicle operating costs savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure, improve railway and road safety and present environmental benefits, including climate change mitigation. The project contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. It is located on the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure. The project lies on a section pre-identified as a priority for possible EU funding under the EU sponsored 2015 Connectivity Agenda. The project is eligible for the Bank's financing under Article 309 (c) and under the EIB's External Lending Mandate. Apart from domestic traffic, the project is expected to contribute to the traffic between Bulgaria and Serbia, and via Serbia between Bulgaria and the Central European EU Member States.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The first component of the project (Nis – Dimitrovgrad line) is expected to be mainly within the existing right of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive and therefore be subject to screening. The second component of the project (railway by-pass around Niš) is on a new alignment and if situated in the EU, would fall within Annex I of the EIA Directive and therefore be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.

If situated in the EU, the promoter would be subject to public procurement legislation. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Weitere Unterlagen
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Modernization of Railways –Project documentation for the railway bypass around Niša
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir Politike Raseljavanja
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
15/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Akcioni plan raseljavanja za potrebe izgradnje željezničke obilaznice oko Nisa (In Serbian)
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Link to ESIA Disclosure package (in Serbian)
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - СТУДИJА О ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАJА НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - НЕТЕХНИЧКИ РЕЗИМЕ
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir politike raseljavanja
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Andere Links
Datenblätter
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Wirtschaft des Westbalkans auf dem Weg zur europäischen Integration

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Modernization of Railways –Project documentation for the railway bypass around Niša
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
73022649
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir Politike Raseljavanja
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2017
Sprache
Kroate
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79375081
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79381198
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jan 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80746175
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Akcioni plan raseljavanja za potrebe izgradnje željezničke obilaznice oko Nisa (In Serbian)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Feb 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
126586020
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Link to ESIA Disclosure package (in Serbian)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Apr 2020
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129468668
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - СТУДИJА О ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАJА НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2020
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129442422
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - НЕТЕХНИЧКИ РЕЗИМЕ
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Apr 2020
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129421961
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160612025
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Feb 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241363198
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir politike raseljavanja
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Feb 2025
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241363499
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20160341
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Modernization of Railways –Project documentation for the railway bypass around Niša
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir Politike Raseljavanja
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Akcioni plan raseljavanja za potrebe izgradnje željezničke obilaznice oko Nisa (In Serbian)
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Link to ESIA Disclosure package (in Serbian)
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - СТУДИJА О ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАJА НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - НЕТЕХНИЧКИ РЕЗИМЕ
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir politike raseljavanja
Andere Links
Übersicht
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Datenblätter
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Wirtschaft des Westbalkans auf dem Weg zur europäischen Integration

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Wirtschaft des Westbalkans auf dem Weg zur europäischen Integration
Andere Links
Datenblätter
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Übersicht
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Modernization of Railways –Project documentation for the railway bypass around Niša
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir Politike Raseljavanja
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Akcioni plan raseljavanja za potrebe izgradnje željezničke obilaznice oko Nisa (In Serbian)
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Link to ESIA Disclosure package (in Serbian)
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - СТУДИJА О ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАJА НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - НЕТЕХНИЧКИ РЕЗИМЕ
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
15/02/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir politike raseljavanja

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen