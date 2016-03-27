Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
649.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Indien : 649.500.000 €
Verkehr : 649.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/08/2025 : 49.500.000 €
20/12/2024 : 100.000.000 €
7/05/2021 : 150.000.000 €
8/12/2022 : 150.000.000 €
22/07/2019 : 200.000.000 €
Datenblätter
PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT
28/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT
28/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework – Pune Metro Rail Project (North-South and East-West)
28/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for both the corridors (North-South and East-West) of Pune Metro Rail Project – May 2022
28/09/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study and Social Management Implementation Plan (SMIP), Rehabilitation & Resettlement Plan (RAP)
28/09/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Addendum for Civil Court Area Resettlement
Indien: EIB-Kredit von 600 Millionen Euro macht U-Bahn im indischen Pune sicherer, umweltfreundlicher und zuverlässiger
Indien: EIB bestätigt 150 Millionen Euro für U-Bahn in Pune

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Juli 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/07/2019
20160327
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT
MAHARASHTRA METRO RAIL CORPORATION
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 650 million
EUR 1770 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of two metro lines totaling 31.3 km and 30 stations, as well as purchase of a related fleet of metro cars in Pune, Maharashtra State, West India.

The proposed project will contribute to the two main objectives of EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of GHG emissions; and (ii) the development of social and economic infrastructure by making a key contribution to urban development, thereby improving the business environment for private sector development and facilitating access to amenities and jobs. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising GHG emissions. It will contribute to make Pune safer and more business-friendly through low carbon and climate resilient urban infrastructure and improved access.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and would be subject to screening. In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant EIA legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project requires the acquisition of about 44 ha of land and entails some permanent involuntary resettlement. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
28/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT
28/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework – Pune Metro Rail Project (North-South and East-West)
28/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for both the corridors (North-South and East-West) of Pune Metro Rail Project – May 2022
28/09/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study and Social Management Implementation Plan (SMIP), Rehabilitation & Resettlement Plan (RAP)
28/09/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Addendum for Civil Court Area Resettlement
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
85503465
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160327
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework – Pune Metro Rail Project (North-South and East-West)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Oct 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123578566
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160327
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for both the corridors (North-South and East-West) of Pune Metro Rail Project – May 2022
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Oct 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158988061
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160327
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study and Social Management Implementation Plan (SMIP), Rehabilitation & Resettlement Plan (RAP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Oct 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129230736
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20160327
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Addendum for Civil Court Area Resettlement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Sep 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
178694403
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20160327
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
