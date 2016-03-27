PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and would be subject to screening. In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant EIA legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project requires the acquisition of about 44 ha of land and entails some permanent involuntary resettlement. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.