The project consists of two components, as follows: (i) construction, largely on a new alignment, of 82 km of 2 x 2 expressway between Nowa Sol and Legnica (2 x 3 between Polkowice and Lubin where the existing 2 x 2 will be widened); (ii) construction of three other separate works, namely the conversion to 2 x 2 expressway standard of the approx. existing 12 km Gorzow and 6 km Miedzyrzecz bypasses as well as the 44 km section between Sulechow and Nowa Sol. Both components are in western Poland. These sections form part of the 470 km S3 expressway corridor from the Czech border in southern Poland to Swinoujscie on the Baltic coast, a north-south route which is under incremental development and is expected to be completed in the next programming period (2014-2020). The S3 is part of the TEN-T core network corridor “Baltic-Adriatic".