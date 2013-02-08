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AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Kroatien : 80.000.000 €
Verkehr : 80.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/11/2013 : 80.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
Related public register
02/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
Related public register
19/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
Related public register
14/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kroatien: EIB-Darlehen von 80 Mio EUR für den Ausbau des Flughafens Zagreb

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 Februar 2013
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/11/2013
20110466
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
MINISTRY OF MARITIME AFFAIRS, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 245 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises the financing, design and construction of phase 1 of a new passenger terminal building at Zagreb Airport in Croatia. The existing terminal is already operating in excess of its design capacity. The intention is to use the existing one for other purposes and replace it with a new one, which will provide sufficient handling capacity for projected demand into the mid to longer term. The project is to be awarded under a 30-year concession, which will also include the obligation to operate, develop and maintain the rest of the airport over the concession period too.

Zagreb Airport provides an important gateway to Croatia for travellers from other parts of Croatia, the EU and beyond. It facilitates business contacts and tourism and is therefore one of the prerequisites for the economic development of this accession country. Zagreb is at the crossroads of the two important Pan-European Corridors V and X. The project is expected to bring benefits in terms of improved safety, reduced congestion and time savings for travellers.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is classified under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The EIA Directives and the SEA Directive have been fully transposed into Croatian legislation. An EIA has been commissioned by Zagreb Airport Ltd. in July 2011 upon instruction of the Grantor and completed in June 2012. Mandatory public consultation was conducted in July 2012. The EIA has been passed to the successful concessionaire for use in applying for the Location Permit, which has been obtained in December 2012, and ultimately for the Construction Permit. It will be a condition of the Bank’s financing that all necessary permits are in place and that all relevant declarations are received from the Competent Authority.

In accordance with the Public Procurement Act of January 2008 (which transposed the EU Procurement Directives into national law), the Notice of Intention to Grant a Concession was published in the Croatian National Gazette. In parallel, the same Notice was published in the Financial Times. As a result, wide international interest was generated and a number of consortia were shortlisted through a prequalification process. As part of the Bank’s appraisal process, the prequalification process will be reviewed, together with the procedures adopted for the award of the concession to check for compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
02/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
19/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
14/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kroatien: EIB-Darlehen von 80 Mio EUR für den Ausbau des Flughafens Zagreb

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53211134
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20110466
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Jul 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
46822679
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20110466
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53219587
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20110466
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53219817
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20110466
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53221238
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20110466
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53221789
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20110466
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53222729
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20110466
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53220375
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20110466
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
124569768
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20110466
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
Related public register
02/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
Related public register
19/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
Related public register
14/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Andere Links
Übersicht
AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Datenblätter
AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kroatien: EIB-Darlehen von 80 Mio EUR für den Ausbau des Flughafens Zagreb

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kroatien: EIB-Darlehen von 80 Mio EUR für den Ausbau des Flughafens Zagreb
Andere Links
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
Related public register
02/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
Related public register
19/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
Related public register
14/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB

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