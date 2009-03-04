POLAND MOTORWAYS II (TEN)

Übersicht
The project consists of the construction on a new alignment of two sections of dual two lane motorway and associated access roads in Southern Poland as follows (i) approximately 36 km of A1 motorway between Pyrzowice and Maciejow and (ii) approximately 135 km of A4 motorway between Szarow and Rzeszow plus 5 km of S19 to access Rzeszow.
A1 lies on the priority TEN-T axis Project Number 25, motorway Gdansk-Brno/Bratislava-Wien and A4 is a TEN-T.
Both sections of the project fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Hence, an EIA is mandatory for both the proposed motorway investments. The concerned motorway sections are known to cross or be in the vicinity of at least five Natura 2000 sites and there are potentially other protected areas that may be impacted. The provisions of the Habitats Directive will therefore apply. During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted to date, in particular the history of the analysis of alignment alternatives and the public consultations carried out, to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the EU Directives (including Habitats and Birds Directives) and any relevant international conventions to which Poland is party.
The construction works and associated supervision are to be procured through restricted tender after international advertisement. Advertisements in the OJEU have already been placed for many of the lots and the remainder are expected to be advertised in the coming months. All procurement is expected to be complete by early 2010. During appraisal, the Bank shall review the arrangements.
Haftungsausschluss
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