POLAND MOTORWAYS II (TEN)

Both sections of the project fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Hence, an EIA is mandatory for both the proposed motorway investments. The concerned motorway sections are known to cross or be in the vicinity of at least five Natura 2000 sites and there are potentially other protected areas that may be impacted. The provisions of the Habitats Directive will therefore apply. During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted to date, in particular the history of the analysis of alignment alternatives and the public consultations carried out, to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the EU Directives (including Habitats and Birds Directives) and any relevant international conventions to which Poland is party.