ITEZHI- TEZHI HYDRO PROJECT

The project consists of a new 120 MW hydropower plant, benefiting from the use of an existing dam and a reservoir infrastructure, and a 260 km extension of the 220/330 kV transmission system to supply renewable energy to meet the growing demand of the country and the region.

The project is expected to provide electricity at a competitive cost to the Zambian and Southern Africa regional electricity networks. The majority of the power plant projects currently under implementation in the region are based on conventional coal-fired technology. This project will therefore contribute to avoiding emissions of CO2 and other harmful air pollutants. The Zambian electricity network has a severe generation deficit, which has resulted in load shedding and related damages to the economy of the country and of the region. The project is in line with the economic development and environmental objectives of the Cotounou Mandate, as well as the EU’s environmental policies with respect to climate change and renewable energy.