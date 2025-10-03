Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future

EIB

The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States - EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.

As one speaker noted, “The green transition is the only way, as Europe cannot compete on fossil fuels”. Discussions centred on improving the EU policy environment and unlocking funding opportunities for green innovators, scale-ups, and SMEs.

Rather than viewing disruption as a threat, WCLN members advocated for embracing it as a catalyst for opportunity, prioritising impactful actions, fostering strong partnerships, and empowering female leadership. They agreed to single-mindedly focus on advocating the business case for decarbonisation and continue building a supportive policy and funding environment.

The meeting also presented an opportunity to take stock since the WCLN published its March 2025 recommendation paper regarding EU financing tools and policy papers supporting SME greening and innovation scaling. The integrated approach on climate and environment and its 35% target in the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework was welcomed as well as the one shop stop and single set of rules approach. The need for advisory support for the newer EU Member States was emphasized as they often face difficulties in accessing funding for cohesion and innovation.

Members were encouraged by recent Boston Consulting Group and Argos research that shows that 90% of European SMEs surveyed consider the reduction of their company’s GHG emissions “important or critical”, while 84 % view decarbonization as an opportunity rather than a “constraint or a risk.”

Members further exchanged with the European Investment Bank Group on the proposed Climate Bank Roadmap 2026–2030, highlighting the importance for the Group to maintain its ambition and agreeing to explore areas to maximise its impact.

Following the WCLN meeting, members participated in the Climate & Energy Summit hosted by Friends of Europe, where they joined senior leaders from the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the EIB Group, to debate Europe’s resilience, energy independence, and the role of digital and green transformation in securing long-term wellbeing. While two WCLN members were speakers at the Summit, all WCLN members present used the plenary debates to share practical market driven climate solutions and highlight important EIB Group initiatives such as on energy efficiency for SMEs.

Over the past two years, the Women Climate Leaders Network has served as a strategic advisory body to the EIB Group, championing climate leadership, green innovation and gender equality.

The Brussels gathering reaffirmed the transformative power of women-led collaboration and the importance of inclusive leadership in shaping Europe’s future. As one participant noted, “This is Europe’s Declaration of Independence—building resilience through energy autonomy, digital innovation, and a green economy rooted in shared values.”