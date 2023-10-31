The European Investment Bank, the bank of the European Union, will provide €106.7 million to the government of Georgia for upgrades of the country’s main road artery – the East-West (E60) Highway. The EIB loan will upgrade two sections of the highway: the 30km-long section between Algeti and Sadaklo, and the 32 km-long section between Rustavi and the Red Bridge.

To date, the EIB has invested close to €250 million in the East-West Highway, contributing to connectivity and road safety for Georgians and Georgian businesses. The EIB’s total investment in Georgian road infrastructure amounts to close to €1 billion, which is half of the Bank’s investments in the country.