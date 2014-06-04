Italian President Napolitano welcomes Hoyer and Scannapieco

The President of the Italian Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, welcomed on June 2nd the President of the EIB, Werner Hoyer, and Vice President Dario Scannapieco. The meeting focused on the general economic situation both in Europe and in Italy, the role of the EIB in the recovery plan and the EIB lending activity in Italy. Since the beginning of 2014 the EIB has financed projects totalling some EUR 5 bn, especially concentrated on SMEs, and in projects aimed at tackling youth unemployment.
Italy: official visit of President Hoyer
The EIB President Werner Hoyer, accompanied by Vice president Dario Scannapieco, met the President of the Republic of Italy Giorgio Napolitano and the Italian Prime minister Mario Monti during an official visit to Rome on Monday. President Hoyer also presented EIB results for 2011 in Italy during a press conference in EIB Rome’s office.