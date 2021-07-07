Former EIB Vice-President Wolfgang Roth passed away on 4 July 2021 in Bonn. He was 80 years old.

“As a Vice-President from 1993 to 2006, Wolfgang Roth left a lasting legacy both inside and outside the EIB” President Hoyer commented. “Colleagues who had the privilege of working with him remember his deep commitment to European integration, his belief in a strong Europe based on solidarity, and his boundless energy – an energy he dedicated not only to business, but also to the development of the EIB’s modern art collection”.

Before joining the EIB, Wolfgang Roth had a distinguished career in politics. He was elected to the German Bundestag as an SPD member in 1976. From 1981 to 1991 he was deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group. He also edited and authored several books in economics and politics.

A trained economist, Wolfgang Roth obtained various awards for his achievements, including the Grand Cross of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2004.

With Wolfgang Roth’s death, Europe has lost one of its most committed advocates. He will be missed.