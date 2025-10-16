Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EIB Group endorses the EU declaration of principles for a gender-equal society

16 October 2025
European Union

The European Investment Bank Group has endorsed the declaration of principles for a gender-equal society as part of the EU Roadmap for Women’s Rights. The endorsement was showcased during a high-level ceremony hosted by the European Commission on 16 October 2025 in Brussels, which brought together EU institutions and stakeholders to reaffirm their collective commitment to advancing gender equality.

“Shaping a future where gender equality is a reality requires determination and collective action. Women’s empowerment is the right thing to do — and it’s the smart thing to do. We are proud to stand with our EU partners in endorsing this important initiative,” says EIB Group President Nadia Calviño.

Endorsing the Roadmap aligns fully with the EIB Group’s strategic objectives and reaffirms its commitment to promoting gender equality as a core EU institution.

The EIB Group has long championed gender equality and women’s economic empowerment through its financing, advisory, and policy work both within and beyond the European Union. Since adopting its first Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment in 2016, the Group has continued to strengthen its efforts. It is currently developing its third Gender Action Plan, which will guide its work from 2026 to 2030.

About the EU Roadmap for Women’s Rights

The Roadmap outlines a long-term vision for progress on gender equality and includes a Declaration of Eight Guiding Principles:

  • Freedom from gender-based violence
  • The highest standards of health
  • Equal pay and economic empowerment
  • Work-life balance and care
  • Equal employment opportunities and adequate working conditions
  • Quality and inclusive education
  • Political participation and equal representation
  • Institutional mechanisms that deliver on women's rights

These principles provide a framework for policymakers and stakeholders across the European Union to drive meaningful change and build a more inclusive and equitable society.

  Diversity and gender
