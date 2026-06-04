EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting

EIB

The EIB Global Advisory Council has convened for its second meeting bringing together leading international experts to discuss the strategic outlook for the multilateral development system in today’s evolving geopolitical context.

The Council’s guidance will support the EIB Group in strengthening its global impact and identifying key priorities as it prepares to chair the Heads of Multilateral Development Banks Group next year.

Established in November 2025, the Advisory Council provides independent external guidance to EIB Global, the EIB Group’s development arm. Chaired by Paolo Gentiloni, former Prime Minister of Italy, it brings together distinguished experts from academia, business, civil society and international organisations.

“Strong global partnerships and increasing the impact of our investments outside the European Union are more important than ever,” EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said. “Next year, the European Investment Bank will chair the Heads of Multilateral Development Banks Group. The insights and expertise of our EIB Global Advisory Council - an exceptional group of global experts are invaluable as we prepare for this role.”

“It is a privilege to chair the EIB Global Advisory Council, which bring together a distinguished group of experts committed to supporting the EIB Group’s ambition to deliver lasting impact for people and communities across the globe,” said Council Chair Paolo Gentiloni. “Amid growing geopolitical fragmentation, dialogue and partnerships are essential for collective action.”