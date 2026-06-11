EIB Global named Development Lender of the year by Uxolo Pathfinder Awards

European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank’s (EIB) development arm, EIB Global, today received the “Development Lender of the Year” title at the prestigious Uxolo Pathfinder Awards.

The award highlights the EIB Group’s growing role beyond the European Union and its ability to finance projects more effectively where they are needed most.

In 2025, the EIB Group committed over €9 billion through EIB Global, strengthening partnerships worldwide and reinforcing Europe’s role as a reliable partner in a changing world. The same year, the Group adopted a new strategy to fully align its activities outside the EU with EU priorities, while increasing its impact on the ground.

The EIB Group is the world’s largest public financier in water and a global leader investing in health, clean energy, and transport. Investments in private sector support and entrepreneurship brings opportunities for young people and women in emerging economies.

Alongside this award, two EIB-supported projects were also acknowledged:

Naftogaz (Ukraine) – The EIB provided a €350 million long term corporate loan to Naftogaz to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience, replenish gas reserves ahead of winter 2025 and mitigate the impact of ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure. It is complemented by €127 million in EU grant support, backed by Norway. Naftogaz has also committed to reinvesting an equivalent amount in renewable energy and decarbonisation projects. The operation stands out for its unique ability to address both the energy emergency needs immediately and the medium-term climate objectives in Ukraine coordinated with EU policy dialogue and EBRD.

Obelisk Solar Project (Egypt) – Backed by $150 million in EIB Global project finance, alongside co-lenders the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and British International Investment (BII), this is Africa’s largest hybrid solar project. It combines a 1.1 GW solar plant with a 100 MW/200MWh battery storage system, helping deliver clean and reliable energy at scale. The project also serves as a practical model for the next generation of energy-transition projects across Africa.

The Uxolo Pathfinder Awards recognise the work of development finance institutions around the world. They reward innovation, practical solutions and projects that open new markets or transform how development finance is delivered — even at smaller scale — when the impact is significant.