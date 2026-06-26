EIB Global supports Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor with €150 million for road rehabilitation in Kazakhstan

European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a €150 million framework loan to Kazakhstan to support the rehabilitation of strategic road infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC), a key route connecting Central Asia and Europe.

Backed by the European Union under the Global Europe (NDICI) framework, the financing will support investments implemented by Kazakhstan's national road operator QazAvtoZhol. The operation will improve transport connectivity, strengthen road safety and climate resilience, and facilitate trade and economic development across the region.

The investment forms part of the European Union's Global Gateway strategy and follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the EIB and Kazakhstan in 2024 to strengthen sustainable transport connections between Europe and Asia.

The programme will finance the rehabilitation of approximately 1,370 kilometres of roads across central and southern Kazakhstan, including sections linking the country with neighbouring Central Asian states. By improving transport efficiency and resilience, the investment will reduce travel times, improve road conditions and facilitate the movement of goods and people along one of the region's most important transport corridors.

EIB Vice-President Marek Mora, who oversees the Bank's operations in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, said:

"Good roads do more than connect places on a map. They connect people, they let businesses reach new markets, make travel safer and faster, and create opportunities for communities. By investing in key transport links across Kazakhstan, we are supporting a corridor that is becoming increasingly important for trade between Europe and Central Asia while delivering tangible benefits locally. Hard infrastructure is the backbone for trades. This is what sustainable connectivity is about: creating practical connections that support growth, resilience and cooperation."

EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, stated:

"The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is playing an increasingly important role in connecting Europe and Central Asia. Through this investment, and together with our partners, we are supporting the development of safer, more resilient and more efficient transport infrastructure in Kazakhstan. This is a tangible example of Global Gateway in action, strengthening regional connectivity, supporting sustainable economic development and deepening our partnership with Kazakhstan and the wider region."

EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić commented:

"The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is one of the key priorities under the EU's Global Gateway strategy. Developing efficient, reliable and sustainable transport connections between Central Asia and Europe strengthens trade, enhances economic cooperation and contributes to the resilience of global supply chains. This investment demonstrates the European Union's long-term commitment to fostering connectivity, prosperity, and strong partnerships across the region."

The programme is expected to generate around 5,900 person-years of employment during implementation, creating opportunities for local communities and supporting economic activity. By strengthening one of the main transport links between Central Asia and Europe, the investment will facilitate trade, improve regional connectivity and contribute to the objectives of the EU-Kazakhstan partnership and the Global Gateway strategy.