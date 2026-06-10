EIB resumes financing in Türkiye with €200 million to support the decarbonisation of Turkish companies

EIB

EIB signs €200 million with the Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye and Türk Eximbank to spur clean energy and energy efficiency projects by Turkish businesses.

The Bank’s delegation also visits Hatay to witness reconstruction efforts in the region hard hit by the 2023 earthquakes.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed two new financing operations of €100 million each with the Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye (TKYB) and Türk Eximbank. The two banks will on-lend the funds to Turkish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps for renewable energy and energy efficiency investments. The EIB financing will support projects that reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, strengthen supply chains and energy security, enhance climate resilience, and create new green jobs in Türkiye.

"We welcome the EIB’s return to Türkiye," said Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek. “This financing will help our businesses invest in clean energy, improve efficiency and strengthen their competitiveness. It is a practical example of how Türkiye and the EU can work together to support sustainable growth and shared prosperity."

“These signatures mark a new phase of cooperation between the EIB and Türkiye,” EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot said during his first official visit to the country. “By working with these two Turkish banks that have expertise and extensive networks across SMEs and mid-caps, we are able to reach companies throughout the country and support their transition to a more sustainable and resilient future. Together, we are investing in the green transformation and development of the Turkish economy.”

The EIB delegation held productive discussions with Turkish government officials regarding further cooperation in the areas of sustainable transport, infrastructure and support for the private sector’s transition to become more sustainable and energy-efficient. The delegation also travelled to Hatay, in Türkiye’s southernmost province, one of the regions hardest hit by the 2023 earthquakes. There, the EIB is supporting the reconstruction of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure through a €400 million operation, part of broader EU support. These investments are helping restore essential services and improve living conditions, while also supporting the rebuilding of infrastructure to higher standards, reducing water losses and better preparing the region for future challenges.

“This agreement marks another significant step in supporting Türkiye’s transition towards a more sustainable, resilient and competitive economy”, said TKYB Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Halil Öztop. “As the Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye, we remain committed to mobilizing international resources for investments that advance renewable energy, improve energy efficiency and contribute to the country’s long-term development goals. We believe this new step in our partnership with the European Investment Bank will not only further strengthen our cooperation with EIB but also generate tangible environmental and economic benefits.”

“Our cooperation with the European Investment Bank is a clear sign of international confidence in Türkiye’s green transformation journey,” said Türk Eximbank CEO Ali Güney. “Meanwhile, this agreement provides strong financial support for our exporters in complying with environmental regulations in their key export markets, particularly within the EU. Türk Eximbank’s total volume of international funding dedicated to green transformation has reached USD 1.9 billion with this transaction. Through long-term partnerships with international financial institutions like the EIB, we remain fully committed to supporting Türkiye’s sustainable growth objectives.”

“Today’s signatures mark an important and very welcome step in the renewed engagement of the European Investment Bank in Türkiye. They show in practical terms how the European Union and Türkiye can work together to support the green transformation of the economy, strengthen the competitiveness of Turkish companies, and help businesses invest in cleaner energy, greater efficiency and more resilient supply chains. This renewed cooperation also comes at a time when EU support to Türkiye spans both reconstruction in earthquake-affected regions and forward-looking investments in sustainable infrastructure, including clean transport and rail connectivity. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the EIB, Turkish authorities and financial institutions to translate our shared priorities into concrete investments for people, businesses and regions across Türkiye,” said EU Ambassador Designate to Türkiye Aivo Orav.

Background information

About EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

About EIB in Türkiye

The Bank has been active in Türkiye since 1965, investing nearly €31 billion primarily in the country’s SME, transport and energy sectors. EIB supported Türkiye’s economic and social development, financing transport, urban infrastructure, climate action, energy, agriculture and private sector growth across the country. For detailed information on the EIB’s activities in the country, please visit: Türkiye and the EIB