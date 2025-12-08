TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

The operation supports the EU and EIB policy objectives and contributes to the development of the private sector, in the fields of sustainable energy, energy efficiency, environmental protection and climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability outside the EU. It will finance small to medium sized investments in the renewable energy, energy efficiency and green sustainable industry that would otherwise be too small to finance as individual projects for direct EIB funding. This EIB loan will also ensure that the firms will have access to funding at reasonable rates and at long maturities. Furthermore, expanding the share of energy produced from renewable energy sources and boosting the energy efficiency will reduce Türkiye's dependency on imported fossil fuels. Projects in renewable energy and energy efficiency are expected to be very good. Growth is expected to be excellent, as the operation will generate significant economic returns. The broader social benefit is also excellent.