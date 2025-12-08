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        TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        100.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Türkei : 100.000.000 €
        Energie : 100.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        5/06/2026 : 100.000.000 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        6 November 2025
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 05/06/2026
        20240091
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY
        TURKIYE KALKINMA VE YATIRIM BANKASI AS
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 100 million
        EUR 200 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The framework loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Türkiye in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green, sustainable industry.

        The aim is to support projects in the private sector that contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        The operation supports the EU and EIB policy objectives and contributes to the development of the private sector, in the fields of sustainable energy, energy efficiency, environmental protection and climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability outside the EU. It will finance small to medium sized investments in the renewable energy, energy efficiency and green sustainable industry that would otherwise be too small to finance as individual projects for direct EIB funding. This EIB loan will also ensure that the firms will have access to funding at reasonable rates and at long maturities. Furthermore, expanding the share of energy produced from renewable energy sources and boosting the energy efficiency will reduce Türkiye's dependency on imported fossil fuels. Projects in renewable energy and energy efficiency are expected to be very good. Growth is expected to be excellent, as the operation will generate significant economic returns. The broader social benefit is also excellent.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control. TKYB shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation, TKYB's Environmental and Social Policy and Procedure, and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

        TKYB shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

        Kommentar(e)

        The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        8 Dezember 2025
        5 Juni 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        22/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        22 Nov 2025
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        251930910
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20240091
        Sektor(en)
        Energie
        Regionen
        Erweiterungsländer
        Länder
        Türkei
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY
        Datenblätter
        TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

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