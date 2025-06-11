TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 November 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutTURKIYE KALKINMA VE YATIRIM BANKASI AS
Beschreibung
The framework loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Türkiye in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green, sustainable industry.
Ziele
The aim is to support projects in the private sector that contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.
Kommentar(e)
The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Umweltaspekte
The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control. TKYB shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation, TKYB’s Environmental and Social Policy and Procedure, and the EIB’s Environmental and Social Standards.
Auftragsvergabe
TKYB shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 11/06/2025
