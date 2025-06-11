TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

Referenz: 20240091

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

TURKIYE KALKINMA VE YATIRIM BANKASI AS

The framework loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Türkiye in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green, sustainable industry.

Ziele

The aim is to support projects in the private sector that contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

Kommentar(e)

The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Umweltaspekte

The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control. TKYB shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation, TKYB’s Environmental and Social Policy and Procedure, and the EIB’s Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

TKYB shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 11/06/2025