TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

Referenz: 20240091
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

TURKIYE KALKINMA VE YATIRIM BANKASI AS

Ort

Beschreibung

The framework loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Türkiye in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green, sustainable industry.

Ziele

The aim is to support projects in the private sector that contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

Kommentar(e)

The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.

Sektor(en)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Umweltaspekte

The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control. TKYB shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation, TKYB’s Environmental and Social Policy and Procedure, and the EIB’s Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

TKYB shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 11/06/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Türkei Energie