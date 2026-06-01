Spain: The EIB will provide €500 million in funding for the modernisation and expansion of the Basque Country’s hospital and primary care network

EIB

The loan will facilitate the refurbishment and construction of new healthcare facilities as well as the adoption of advanced medical technology, benefiting more than 2.3 million people.

The investments associated with this loan are part of the Basque Government’s 2025–2032 Health Infrastructure and Facilities Program.

Among other initiatives, the project includes the expansion and modernisation of the hospitals in Txagorritxu, Basurto, and Galdakao, as well as the construction of a new hospital in Tolosa, and the introduction of proton therapy for cancer treatment.

The financing agreement was announced today during an official visit to Basurto Hospital in Bilbao by the Basque President Imanol Pradales and EIB Group President Nadia Calviño.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), part of the EIB Group, and the Government of the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country today signed the first €250 million tranche of a loan approved for a total value of €500 million to modernise and expand healthcare infrastructure in the Basque Country in Spain.

It is expected that the investments resulting from this loan will benefit more than 2.3 million users of the Basque public health service, strengthening the quality of medical care and the resilience of the healthcare system.

The loan was announced today during an official visit to Basurto Hospital in Bilbao by the Basque President Imanol Pradales and EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. They were accompanied by Pilar Solano, Director of the EIB’s Corporate Lending Department for the EU, and Noël d’Anjou Olaizola, the Basque Government’s Minister of Treasury and Finance.

“The EIB’s investment will enable the Basque Country to renovate and expand its healthcare infrastructure, improve its energy efficiency, acquire new medical equipment, and establish a specialized centre for ALS patients. This is a major step forward that will benefit more than 2.3 million users of the Basque public healthcare system,” said Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB Group.

During his remarks, Basque President Imanol Pradales emphasized that “the Basque Government and the European Investment Bank are joining forces with a shared goal: to provide Basque citizens with the best healthcare infrastructure and facilities.” He added that “we are taking a fundamental step toward improving the quality of care, enhancing accessibility, and moving toward more sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure, ensuring energy efficiency as well as state-of-the-art medical equipment. This is not merely a political principle: it is an ethical commitment to guaranteeing people’s dignity, peace of mind, and future.”

The investments associated with the EIB loan will facilitate the construction and expansion of primary care centres, the modernization of the hospital network, and the implementation of advanced healthcare technology. Among the most notable projects are the expansion and/or modernization of the hospitals in Txagorritxu, Basurto, Galdakao, Alto Deba, Donostia, Zumárraga, Bidasoa, and Cruces, as well as the construction of a new hospital in Tolosa. The project also includes the modernization of numerous health centres, the Durango High-Resolution Centre, the strengthening of digital health systems, and the implementation of proton therapy for cancer treatment.

Noël d’Anjou, the Basque Government’s Minister of Finance, emphasized that the agreement “reflects the EIB’s confidence in the Basque Country’s financial soundness and fiscal discipline, as well as the alignment of our policies with the European Union’s priorities,” noting that the EIB’s support is also “a recognition of our ability to attract European funding through projects with a high social impact.”

Pilar Solano, Director of the EIB’s Corporate Lending Department for the EU, added that “this financing underscores the EIB’s commitment to strengthening social infrastructure and improving citizens’ quality of life. By supporting the modernization and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the Basque Country, we are helping to ensure better medical services while strengthening the resilience of the region’s healthcare system.”

The comprehensive refurbishment of some infrastructure will include improvements to insulation and modern, low-carbon air-conditioning systems, which will contribute to the environmental sustainability of the Basque Country’s network of healthcare centres. The project will address challenges arising from an ageing population, emergency preparedness and the reduction of energy consumption and costs. It is envisaged that around 6,150 jobs per year will be created during the refurbishment and construction of healthcare centres.

The operation contributes to the EIB Group’s strategic priorities of strengthening social infrastructure in Europe and climate action. These are two of the eight priorities set out in its Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and environmental sustainability, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group attracts private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

In 2025, the EIB Group completed financing and investment operations in Spain totalling around €11 billion, which came alongside an additional €2.9 billion under the Regional Resilience Fund (NextGenerationEU loans).

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs. In 2023, the EIF, together with six European Union Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI), a fund-of-funds intended to scale up innovative startups. This initiative has already enabled the creation of 15 European venture capital mega funds and scaled up 43 companies, including 11 unicorns (companies with a valuation exceeding €1 billion).

Photos of the EIB Group’s representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

Basque Government’s 2025–2032 Healthcare Infrastructure and Facilities Program

The Basque Government’s 2025–2032 Healthcare Infrastructure and Facilities Program is a €1.6 billion initiative that includes 74 projects aimed at strengthening the public healthcare system and keeping it at the forefront of Europe.

The plan includes the construction and expansion of primary care centers, the modernization of the hospital network, and the incorporation of advanced healthcare technology. In the hospital sector, investments exceeding 840 million euros are planned, in addition to more than 200 million euros to strengthen primary care and nearly 200 million euros allocated to cutting-edge technology for diagnosis and treatment.