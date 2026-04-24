EUSKADI HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
The project consists of a multiannual investment plan for the healthcare network of the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country. The project aims to modernise and expand the infrastructure of hospitals and primary care centres across Álava, Gipuzkoa and Bizkaia during the period 2025/2033.
The aim is to support the modernisation of hospital infrastructure across Álava, Gipuzkoa and Bizkaia, including upgrades to buildings, surgical and diagnostic areas, thermal envelopes, accessibility features and energy systems, as well as the renewal of high- and medium-technology medical equipment. This includes the expansion and reconfiguration of major hospital campuses through new buildings, refurbishments, improved circulation and logistics, and the centralisation of certain services (for example hospital laundries in Bizkaia). It also involves strengthening the primary care network through new constructions, extensions and comprehensive refurbishments of health centres across the three provinces, with a focus on accessibility, paediatric services and improved service coverage. Network-wide sustainability and resilience measures will be implemented, including the renewal of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy efficiency upgrades, thermal envelope improvements, equipment renewal and other actions supporting modern, efficient and low-carbon healthcare delivery.
The project comprises the construction and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals and other medical facilities are not explicitly mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the project falls under Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify, during appraisal, the screening decision of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, as amended by Directive 2024/1275/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will be required to meet at least the relevant national energy efficiency targets. The design energy performance of the medical facilities, as well as any specific related targets, will be assessed during appraisal. The project is expected to generate wider benefits for the community, as healthcare contributes to social cohesion and economic development. The EIB will also encourage the promoter to take into account circular economy principles during both the development and future operation of the project.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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