Czech firms outpace EU peers in AI adoption and innovation, EIB survey finds

Nearly half of Czech firms already use generative AI (48%), ranking above the EU average (37%) and leading among CESEE countries.

40% of Czech companies plan to prioritise innovation over the next three years, roughly double the EU average (20%).

Trade remains resilient: 75% of Czech firms engage in international trade, well above the EU (66%); only few firms report major trade obstacles.

Investment activity is strong: 87% of firms invested last year; Czech firms devote a higher share to capacity expansion (34%) than the EU (≈23%), with machinery and equipment the main focus (58%).

Biggest obstacles: staff shortages (88%) and uncertainty (84%) - both more prominent than last year.

According to the European Investment Bank, Czech businesses are accelerating digital transformation and innovation, outperforming EU averages on AI adoption and innovation plans, while maintaining robust trade and investment activity.

The survey also highlights resilient investment and rising use of external finance, alongside a clear international orientation of Czech firms and a sharp easing of reported trade frictions compared with last year.

“Our research shows Czech firms outperforming their EU peers in innovation and AI adoption, which is crucial for productivity and resilience. At the same time, addressing skills shortages and uncertainty will be key to sustaining this momentum,” said Debora Revoltella, EIB Chief Economist.

Embracing digital innovation

Czech firms lead CESEE and rank above the EU in adopting AI: 48% report systematic use of generative AI tools versus 37% across the EU. Among AI users, deployment focuses on internal processes (67%), marketing and sales (45%), and customer service (41%). This breadth of use underscores a practical, efficiency‑driven approach to digitalisation across the Czech business landscape.

Innovation focus despite challenges

Although the share of Czech firms that innovated last year fell to 31% (EU: 32%), intentions are strong: 40% of firms plan to prioritise investments in innovation over the next three years, which is twice the EU average (20%). Czech firms are therefore shifting from replacement to new development, in contrast to the EU pattern where replacement remains dominant (43%).

Export resilience

Integration into global markets is a distinct Czech advantage: 75% of firms engage in international trade versus 66% EU‑wide, with manufacturing at 91%. Reported trade obstacles have continued to ease: customs/tariffs concerns fell from 67% to 13%, and logistics disruptions from 48% to 22%. These declines are primarily due to fewer firms reporting minor trade obstacles, as the proportion facing major barriers had already fallen to nearly zero by 2024. Given that the vast majority of Czech exports are destined for EU markets, recent US tariff measures have had only a limited direct impact on Czech firms.

Strong investment activity

87% of Czech firms invested in the past year (EU: 86%). Czech firms dedicate a larger share of investment to capacity expansion (34%) than EU peers (≈23%), with machinery and equipment accounting for 58% of total investment - consistent with the country’s industrial base and focus on productive assets. Investment engagement is near‑universal among large firms and strong in construction and manufacturing.

Financing trends

The share of investment financed externally increased to 29% (from 19% last year), while internal funds remain the main source (65%). Among firms using external finance, grants/subsidies and concessional bank finance are less common in Czechia than in the EU overall (Czech firms: 21% vs EU: 37%), pointing to lower reliance on policy‑supported instruments compared to EU counterparts.

Obstacles to investment

Staff shortages (88%) and uncertainty about the future (84%) are the top investment barriers for Czech firms, both more pronounced than last year. While energy costs (69%) remain a concern, they have eased compared to 2024 (95%), reflecting a less acute energy price pressure even as firms grapple with skills gaps and macro‑uncertainty

About the survey

EIBIS is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms in all EU Member States plus a sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October 2025, showing that investment growth by EU businesses is waning, impacted by upheaval in global supply chains, with EU firms continuing to investment to deliver the green transition.

A total of 482 Czech companies took part in the 2025 EIB Investment Survey, providing a robust sample that mirrors the structure of the Czech economy in terms of firm size and sector coverage.

This representative cross-section of manufacturing, services, construction and infrastructure firms – from small businesses to large corporates – ensures that the findings offer an accurate picture of investment trends, challenges and opportunities across Czechia’s business landscape.

The full country report about Czech Republic is available here [link]

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

In 2024, the EIB Group signed operations worth a total of €2.47 billion last year in the Czech Republic, supporting investment to Czech railway and energy industries as well as small and medium-sized companies. The EIB financing helped create nearly 89,000 jobs in the country, highlighting the organisation’s role in promoting employment and economic growth.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.