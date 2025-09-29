Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Spain: EIB and ACCIONA sign €120 million loan to invest in technological innovation and digitalisation

29 September 2025
ACCIONA
  • The development of new construction materials, innovative renewable energy technologies and advanced solutions for water treatment and desalination are just some of the initiatives to be financed by the EIB loan.
  • The agreement supports the EIB’s strategic priorities for technological innovation and climate action, and the TechEU initiative.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and ACCIONA have signed a €120 million loan to invest in research, development and innovation, and advance the company’s digitalisation strategy, with the aim of building more sustainable and efficient infrastructure. This is the first tranche to be signed of a total loan of €150 million approved by the EIB.

The EIB financing will enable ACCIONA to advance the development of innovative materials, processes and technologies in its areas of activity related to infrastructure, renewable energy and water treatment to promote greater sustainability and efficiency. The investment will be allocated to innovative technological solutions in business, process optimisation and automation, and decarbonisation, as well as cross-cutting projects in digitisation, robotisation, the Internet of Things, data analysis, and applied AI.

The financing agreement supports digitalisation and technological innovation, and climate action and environmental sustainability – two of the eight core priorities set out in the EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap. In the area of technological innovation, the project serves the TechEU initiative, the EIB Group’s programme to accelerate EU innovation, which aims to mobilise €250 billion in investments by 2027 for startups, scale-ups and innovative companies across Europe.

This new financing underscores the EIB’s ongoing support for ACCIONA’s research, development and innovation activities, supplementing previous financing agreements between the two entities, most recently the one signed in 2022: EIB provides €110 million to boost ACCIONA’s RDI and digitalisation strategy.

Background information

EIB

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. Built around eight core priorities, it finances investments that pursue EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Around half of EIB financing in the European Union goes to cohesion regions, where per capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

In Spain, the EIB Group signed new financing worth €12.3 billion for over 100 high-impact projects in 2024, contributing to the country’s green and digital transition, economic growth, competitiveness and better services for its people.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of EIB headquarters for media use are available here.

ACCIONA

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in providing regenerative solutions for a decarbonised economy. Its business offering includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructure, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.19 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries.

