TECHEU ACCIONA ENERGY WATER & CONSTRUCTION R&DII

The proposed operation supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital objective. It also supports four of the Bank's Strategic Priorities: 1) TECHEU 2) Europe's security and defence through investments in cybersecurity, 3) reinforcing Europe's social infrastructure through R&D into sustainable construction technologies and 4) consolidating the role of the EIB Group as the climate bank through investments in climate technologies, including water treatment, reuse and desalination.





The project will finance investments in Digitalization and RDI, which are ultimately directed to (i) develop new materials, processes and technologies in order to build sustainable infrastructures and (ii) to increase the efficiency of renewable energy generation.





The Project generates positive knowledge externalities through cooperation with suppliers, customers, and scientific institutes. It also generates environmental positive externalities arising from the deployment of technologies and products with lower carbon footprint and better public health. It contributes to enabling access to renewable energies, advanced water treatment, more sustainable construction techniques and to digital services. Moreover, the project will also help maintaining and creating highly skilled jobs in the promoter's various research facilities in Spain, a small percentage of which are located in EU cohesion regions.





The EIB provides a long-term financing combined with customized and flexible financial terms and conditions, which mirrors well the time horizon of R&D activities.