Italy: EIB provides €25 million to finance Tecnocap’s sustainable investments

The financing will support projects to improve the energy efficiency of production processes and to develop renewable energy self-generation at industrial plants in Italy and, to a lesser extent, in the Czech Republic.

The transaction will enhance the competitiveness of the Italian packaging multinational and accelerate its transition toward a low-carbon production model.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €25 million to support green investments carried out by Tecnocap, a global player in metal packaging. The agreement was announced today by Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President, and Michelangelo Morlicchio, Founder and President of the Tecnocap Group.

The parent company, headquartered in Cava de’ Tirreni, in the province of Salerno (Campania Region), will use the EIB funds to implement a series of measures aimed at improving the energy efficiency of production processes and industrial buildings, as well as installing state-of-the-art photovoltaic systems for the generation and self-consumption of renewable energy. The initiatives will be carried out primarily at its plants in Italy and, to a lesser extent, in the Czech Republic.

The project, aligned to the Clean Industrial Deal and the REPowerEU goals, contributes to European objectives on sustainability, efficiency, and energy independence. The planned investments aim to reduce the company’s environmental footprint while enhancing efficiency and competitiveness through optimized industrial assets and the use of renewable energy. They will also support the creation of skilled employment. A significant portion of the investments will be implemented in cohesion regions, fostering economic development and the green transition in less-developed areas.

The EIB credit line features a flexible, long-term financial structure designed to facilitate the gradual implementation of investments in line with Tecnocap’s industrial plan. The transaction was structured with the support of Banca Finint S.p.A., acting as Arranger.

“This project is a great example of how the EIB can back mid-caps on their path to decarbonisation, strengthening competitiveness and helping to develop a more resilient, sustainable and future-oriented industrial economy,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

“The trust and support of leading institutional partners such as the European Investment Bank represent a tangible recognition of the industrial vision we continue to pursue, built on the integration of sustainability, operational excellence, and competitiveness. Advanced transactions of this scale and complexity, for MidCap companies like Tecnocap, are powerful value accelerators, capable of turning potential into performance and consolidating a balanced and lasting growth trajectory,” said Michelangelo Morlicchio, CEO of the Tecnocap Group.

“We are pleased to continue, through our Investment Banking division, to enhance the outstanding entrepreneurial fabric of Campania by working alongside an important multinational company based in the region such as Tecnocap S.p.A. Following the positive experience of the Garanzia Campania Bond, with this transaction Banca Finint further strengthens its presence in the region and more broadly in Southern Italy, with a focus on corporate finance in support of sustainable investments and energy efficiency. By activating and structuring long-term financing, we provide companies with the ideal tools to sustain their growth, supported by institutions such as the European Investment Bank,” said Alberto Nobili, Head of Investment Banking Corporate di Banca Finint.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. In the last five years, the EIB Group has provided more than €58 billion in financing for projects in Italy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment. Approximately half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower.

Tecnocap Group is an international industrial player specializing in the production of integrated packaging. It operates in over one hundred countries worldwide thanks to twelve manufacturing plants located in Europe, North and South America, India, and Saudi Arabia, as well as an extensive network of distribution companies and commercial partnerships. Commitment to circular production models and the decarbonization of both operations and packaging solutions is an integral part of the Group’s corporate strategy. In particular, continuous process improvement, eco-design across the entire life cycle of packaging products, and social responsibility are at the core of a growth model aimed at creating long-term value.

Banca Finint Group is active in the Italian corporate & investment banking market, structured finance, asset management, and private banking. Established at the end of 2014, Banca Finint represents the culmination of over 40 years of operations of the Finanziaria Internazionale Group, founded in 1980 by Enrico Marchi in the financial sector. In 2016, the Banca Finint Group was created, with Banca Finint as the parent company. The Bank specializes primarily in activities related to Debt Capital Markets (minibonds and specialized lending), the structuring and management of structured finance transactions (covered bonds, basket bonds, and securitizations), and advisory services in extraordinary finance transactions, supporting companies and the real economy in the regions where it operates. The Group is headquartered in Conegliano (TV) and has offices in Milan, Rome, and Trento.