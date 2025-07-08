Croatian companies to get green-financing boost with €150 million EIB loan to development bank HBOR

EIB lends Croatian development bank HBOR €150 million to expand green and other financing for range of businesses in Croatia.

Loan is first tranche of new €350 million financing accord between EIB and HBOR.

At least 30% of financing is for green investments in areas including renewable power and clean transport.

A range of businesses in Croatia will gain financing for green and other projects as a result of a €150 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB credit is to the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR) and targets companies including Mid-Caps and public entities in Croatia.



The loan will be deployed through direct lending by HBOR and through local commercial banks and other financial intermediaries. It marks the first tranche of a new €350 million loan agreement between the EIB and HBOR to expand access to financing for Croatian companies.

At least 30% of the financing will be earmarked for green investments. These include actions to save energy, expand renewable power, use sustainable construction materials and embrace clean transport.

“This initiative will expand financial support to a broad range of Croatian companies and public entities, with a strong emphasis on climate action and sustainability,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “It reflects our shared commitment to unlocking green and inclusive growth across all regions of the country.”

The operation is structured as a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL). In addition to advancing the European Union’s goals to promote climate action and environmental sustainability, it will help foster social cohesion and economic development across Croatia.

HBOR will ensure that beneficiary companies comply with relevant EU and national legislation. In previous financing agreements with the EIB, HBOR has shown a strong capacity to uphold environmental, climate and social standards.

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with the EIB, aimed at strengthening a sustainable and resilient economy. This new financing further reinforces HBOR’s role in supporting green and climate-resilient projects, contributing to the achievement of Croatia’s and the European Union’s strategic goals in the area of green transition,” said Hrvoje Čuvalo, President of the Management Board of HBOR.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

