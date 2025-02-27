EIB Global Invests $75 million in Helios Fund V to Support Africa’s digitally focused businesses

EIB

Helios Fund V will focus primarily on companies in digital infrastructure, financial services and technology, and tech-enabled service sectors including education, training and healthcare, which are aligned with the priorities of the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package.

The fund has committed to working to invest at least 30% of the portfolio in companies that meet EIB gender equality criteria.

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) has announced a $75 million investment in Helios Investors V, L.P. (Helios Fund V). The announcement was made by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle at the ongoing Finance in Common Summit in Cape Town, South Africa.

The fund manager, Helios Investment Partners, is the world’s largest Africa-focused private investment firm. Helios Fund V will focus on companies in sectors like digital infrastructure, financial services and technology, and tech-enabled business services, in alignment with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package priorities.

The fund will support the growth of companies that help provide digital infrastructure like data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecom towers; tech-enabled business services like cloud services, health tech and logistics tech; and financial services and technology like bank tech payments or financial management software: It will also support companies that help provide healthcare or education and training.

The investment by EIB Global in Helios Fund V is part of the EIB’s contribution to the Team Europe approach. The Bank is working alongside other European development finance institutions (DFIs) that are expected to invest, enabling the fund to support the growth plans of emerging African businesses.

Helios has committed to the objective of devoting at least 30% of the fund’s portfolio to companies that meet the EIB’s gender equality criteria. It joined the 2X Global network in January 2024. Support for businesses under this theme can include gender-smart initiatives, coaching and mentoring, capacity building and encouraging women into senior positions.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said, “We are happy to be partnering with Helios – an important pan-African equity firm that has been operating in Africa for over two decades, with good access to investment opportunities, and a strong network and local footprint. We look forward to supporting them as they invest in market-leading, value-creating and socially responsible enterprises for the mutual benefit of Africa and the European Union. This is fully aligned with the Global Gateway priorities being implemented by Team Europe.”

David Masondo, Deputy Minister of Finance in South Africa and Chair of the Public Investment Commission, attended the signing. He remarked, “Private capital fuels growth, and EIB Global’s investment in Helios V showcases innovative financing to unlock Africa’s potential. South Africa welcomes this funding, which strengthens business collaboration and mobilises capital for high-impact sectors. It aligns with our commitment to enhancing capital markets, digital technologies and financial infrastructure for inclusive growth. Such partnerships drive investment, industrial growth, jobs and resilience. I hope the fund leverages this investment to accelerate development and ensure lasting prosperity.”

Private capital is a powerful driver of economic development in Africa. Through investment in local enterprises, private equity firms like Helios play a catalytic role, bringing external funding as well as knowledge and technical expertise to the companies they invest in.

Last year EIB Global invested €232 million in funds operating across Africa – representing 49% of total fund investments by the Bank, showing the increased focus on spurring private capital flows on the continent.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group's specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner in Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. With Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices around the world.