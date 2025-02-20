Slovakia receives €240 million EIB loan to co-finance green and digital projects supported by the EU

EIB

EIB provides €240 million loan to Slovakia to advance green and digital projects

Slovak government will use EIB long-term financing as national contribution mandatory for EU-financed development projects

Credit is first part of €800 million EIB facility approved to strengthen environmental sustainability and economic competitiveness of Slovakia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a €240 million loan to Slovakia for co-funding of EU-supported green and digital projects across the country. The credit is the first part of an €800 million EIB loan approved to Slovakia for national contributions mandatory for European Union-supported project which bring billions of euros to member states annually.



“We are increasing the country’s ability to tap EU grants, enabling Slovak citizens and businesses to benefit from accelerated economic growth and social development,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. “Our financing will strengthen cohesion and improve public services, the business environment and living standards in Slovakia."

Slovakia will use EIB funding for projects designed to improve research and innovation, digitization of economy, growth and competitiveness of SMEs, work skills for smart specialization, transition and digital connectivity, energy efficiency and renewable energy, climate change adaptation, sustainable water, circular economy and nature protection and biodiversity.

In addition to helping green Slovakia’s economy, such projects will enhance the country’s living standards and strengthen its competitiveness on global markets.

"This EIB loan will enable us to support projects that drive digital innovation, expand renewable energy, and enhance climate resilience. Our partnership with the EIB ensures that Slovakia remains at the forefront of the EU’s sustainability goals while fostering job creation and economic resilience in our regions. We are dedicated to using these funds wisely to build a smarter, cleaner, and more competitive economy," said the Slovak Minister of Finance Ladislav Kamenický.

EIB annual results in Slovakia for 2024

In 2024, the EIB Group increased its financing in Slovakia by 21% to €355 million. Key initiatives last year included €50 million to support eco-friendly water and wastewater management in Bratislava and €65 million to help Slovak small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps drive job creation, enhance competitiveness and advance climate action goals.

“Our 2024 results are good news for Slovakia and the EU,” said EIB Vice- President Kakouris. “We financed projects of vital importance for a sustainable, green and prosperous future for Slovakia. Our commitment to Slovakia remains strong and, as the country pursues its development goals, it can continue to rely on the EIB for support.”

EIB advisory activities in the country last year included addressing affordable-housing challenges in Bratislava. Expanding affordable housing across the EU is one of eight operational priorities for the EIB.

Background information

European Investment Bank: The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.