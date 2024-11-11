Most Czech respondents say they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change, EIB survey finds

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

More than six in ten Czech respondents recognise the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Among the challenges facing their country, Czech respondents ranked environmental issues – including environmental degradation and climate change – third, after the rising cost of living and political instability. Many believe that investing in adaptation now will prevent higher costs in the future.

Key findings

94% of Czech respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change. Nearly a third (30%) say it needs to be prioritised.

83% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

Czechia experienced severe flooding in September this year, as part of a larger weather event that affected Central and Eastern Europe. Czechia was hit by torrential rain that caused widespread flooding across the country, with authorities issuing the highest flood alert in nearly 90 locations across the country. Many bridges and roads were severely damaged and many homes were destroyed. Meanwhile, almost all train services were suspended in affected areas.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.

“The severe floods in Czechia this September underline the urgent need to adapt to climate change. The EIB Group is committed to supporting Czechia, not only by financing projects that protect communities and strengthen infrastructure, but also by providing advisory services to ensure effective and sustainable solutions in the long term. By investing in adaptation today, we can help secure a more resilient future for the country, while boosting the local economy,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris.

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Czechia, 1 005 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024, shortly before the severe flooding in September.

A priority

Czech respondents say that environmental issues – including environmental degradation and climate change – are the third-biggest challenge facing their country, after the rising cost of living and political instability.

In view of this:

94% of Czech respondents (similar to the EU average) recognise the need to adapt to climate change. 30% (below the EU average of 50%) consider climate adaptation a priority for their country for the coming years, while 64% think it is important but not a priority.

Adaptation to climate change is also considered an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:

83% (compared to the EU average of 85%) believe that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

82% of respondents (compared to the EU average of 86%) say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

The impact of climate change and new habits

Czech respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:

81% of Czech respondents (close to the EU average of 80%) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 51% have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 48% have experienced droughts and 38% have seen heavy storms or hail.

Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences:

72% of Czech respondents (4 points higher than the EU average of 68%) reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 30% were impacted by power cuts or energy supply issues, 29% by transport disruptions, while 23% of respondents saw forests or natural spaces near their homes destroyed.

Czech respondents are well aware of the need to adapt:

62% (compared to the EU average of 72%) recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

27% (compared to the EU average of 35%) think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

21% (compared to the EU average of 28%) say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.

To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Encouragingly, 62% of Czech respondents (9 points below the EU average of 71%) feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, 60% (similar to the EU average) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts.

Adaptation priorities

Czech respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:

47% (20 points above the EU average) mention improving water management.

46% (11 points above the EU average) highlight planting vegetation that is more resilient to climate change.

42% (similar to the EU average) cite creating green spaces and planting trees along streets to cool cities down.

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:

Almost a third (32%) think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.

Nearly a third (31%) think everyone should pay equally.

13% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes.

When asked who should receive support first:

34% believe that everyone should benefit equally.

29% think that the elderly should be prioritised.

23% say that people with disabilities should be the first to receive assistance.

Concerns about who should benefit from adaptation aid go beyond national priorities. 61% of Czech respondents (4 points above the EU average of 57%) recognise the need to support global adaptation efforts and believe that their country should do more to help the most vulnerable developing nations adapt to the growing impact of climate change.

Background information

EIB Group

The ElB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investment contributing to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023 – 90% of it in the European Union. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. It is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Around half of EIB’ financing within the European Union is directed to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The EIB and climate adaptation in Czechia

In Czechia, the EIB Group is supporting climate adaptation and mitigation projects on a local, regional and national level that have a direct and everyday impact on businesses and people. In 2023, the EIB Group invested €1.88 billion in climate action and environmental sustainability projects in Czechia, including €1.41 billion in climate action and environmental sustainability. It is boosting capacity for renewable energy generation, as well as investing in green technologies to support the integration of clean energy into the grid, and is also supporting projects to improve energy efficiency to make homes and workplaces more sustainable. It is leading investments in e-mobility solutions and sustainable transport in cities and beyond, partnering with the private sector to support the electrification of intercity road transport, and is also joining forces with public authorities to develop and roll out low-emission public transport projects. It is also investing heavily in the rail sector, with almost €1 billion dedicated to rail projects in 2023. It partners with commercial banks and financial institutions to ensure that small and medium businesses can access the finance they need for investments in energy efficiency and climate adaptation projects, and to accelerate the green transition.

The EIB Climate Survey

The EIB, the climate bank, released the seventh annual EIB Climate Survey today. The survey contains the views of over 24 000 respondents. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided valuable insight into how people in the European Union and the United States feel about climate change. This year’s survey was run by BVA Xsight from 6 to 23 August 2024. Respondents could complete it online by computer, tablet or mobile phone. More information about the methodology can be found here.

[1] Europe is not prepared for rapidly growing climate risks | European Environment Agency's home page (europa.eu)