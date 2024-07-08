Most Finns (76%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

71% correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

65% (23 percentage points above the EU average) are also aware that buying new clothes less frequently can help.

But only a minority (37%, 7 percentage points below the EU average) know that better insulating buildings can help fight climate change.

Less than a quarter of people in Finland (23%, 3 percentage points below the EU average of 26%) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would also help.

Additionally, most Finns are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on the climate, with only 11% saying that watching fewer videos online can contribute to reducing emissions.

Unlike in most countries in Europe, a majority of Finns (72%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

Generational gap

Knowledge about climate change varies depending on different aspects of people’s sociodemographic profiles. One of the most notable correlations is with age. Respondents aged 20-29 in Finland scored lower than people over 30 (overall score of 6.80/10 compared to 7.33/10, respectively). In some areas, this generational gap in knowledge is significant.

There is a particularly significant generational gap in people’s understanding of the definition and causes of climate change (7.80 for people aged 20-29 compared to 8.41 for people over 30).

This gap is also notable on the second sub-index about the consequences of climate change (7.75 for people aged 20-29 compared to 8.42 for people over 30).

The difference in scores is less significant when it comes to what can be done to fight climate change (4.86 for people aged 20-29 compared to 5.18 for people over 30).

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects across Finland to support the country's green transition. Recent examples include investments in Finnish Helen Group and their renewable energy generation facilities, which will unlock two new renewable sources for district heating. The EIB will also finance conversion of existing power plants from coal to sustainable biomass which will further reduce country`s dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate Finish transition to carbon-neutral economy.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

The survey methodology, questionnaire and full dataset can be downloaded here.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

