Most Bulgarians (76%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

62% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But only a minority (38%) seem to know that better insulating buildings can help mitigate climate change.

For now, only a quarter of respondents (25%, 17 percentage points below the EU average) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently can help as well.

Very few respondents (14%, 12 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help mitigate climate change.

Finally, most Bulgarians are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on the climate, with only 5% saying that watching fewer videos online can help.

Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Bulgarians (29%, 15 percentage points below the EU average) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

As the EU's climate bank, the EIB invests in key projects supporting Bulgaria's green transition. Over the last five years, the EIB Group has provided more than half a billion euros for climate change projects in Bulgaria. Examples include the expansion of the Sofia metro system to promote sustainable urban transport, working with municipalities across the country to increase energy efficiency and climate resilience, and working with partner banks to help small and medium-sized enterprises green their operations.

In 2023, the EIB financed the installation of 1,530 electric vehicle charging stations in the country to increase the market penetration of electric vehicles and fight air pollution. This year, the Bank signed an advisory agreement with the national energy company NEK to help it prepare the construction of two large pumped-storage hydropower plants, which will increase the stability of the power grid and allow for the integration of more renewable energy sources.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

Background information

Data and methodology

The survey methodology, questionnaire and full dataset can be downloaded here.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

About BVA Xsight

BVA Xsight is a pioneer in market research and consulting.