©stockpexel/ Shutterstock

Slovenia is one of only two countries in the European Union where climate and environmental concerns top the list of challenges respondents see for their country. The other country is Denmark.

Over two-thirds of Slovenes believe the shift to a climate-neutral economy can only happen if inequalities are addressed at the same time.

Three-quarters favour eliminating subsidies and tax breaks for the aviation sector and all companies that rely heavily on fossil fuels in support of the green climate transition.

A majority say they would accept an income-tax increase to help people with the lowest incomes adapt to climate-related policies.

Most believe the government should provide financial compensation to affected countries for negative climate change impact they did not contribute to.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) today launched the sixth edition of its Climate Survey. These are some of the most striking results of this annual survey conducted in August and September 2023. Running since 2018, the EIB Climate Survey offers insights into the climate change-related views of people in major economies around the world, with more than 30 000 respondents in the European Union, the United States, China, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, UAE, Canada and South Korea. The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After another challenging year marked not only by inflation, but also by catastrophic floods,[1] Slovenian respondents have become more acutely aware of the profound impact of climate change and the need for immediate action in Slovenia and around the world, according to the results of the EIB Climate Survey. Climate change impacts and environmental degradation are considered the number one challenge[2] for Slovenes (67% of respondents place them in the top three concerns for their country), closely followed by the increased cost of living (65%) and access to healthcare (46%).

Demand for a just transition at home and in developing countries

The financial cost and implications of the green transition are likely to affect personal budgets, with lower-income households hit the hardest.

Faced with high inflation, most Slovenes are calling for fair policies to address the climate emergency. 68% (in line with the EU average) say the transition to a low-carbon economy can only happen if social and economic inequalities are addressed at the same time.

However, only 39% of respondents say they are confident in the government’s ability to carry out such a just climate transition.

On the question of compensation to developing countries to help them deal with the impacts of climate change — expected to be a central topic at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28) — Slovenian respondents are in favour of extending aid beyond their borders to support countries most vulnerable to climate change and ensure a globally just transition to a climate-neutral and resilient future.

62% of respondents (2 points above the EU average and 10 points above Germany, for instance) agree that the country should financially compensate affected countries to help them fight climate change.