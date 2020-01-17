The European Investment Bank (EIB), represented by its Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, and Banque des Territoires, represented by CEO of Caisse des Dépôts Eric Lombard, have signed a partnership to develop an “Anaerobic Digestion Toolbox” that will be deployed on the internet by 2021. This tool is designed to better structure projects and will serve to provide advisory services to promoters of small-scale regional anaerobic digestion projects in the areas of technical, legal and financial structuring and, in particular, access to bank financing.

The EIB will provide more than half of the financing for this advisory tool, with Banque des Territoires (CDC) contributing the remainder. This agreement was signed in connection with the activities of the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) established by the EIB and the European Commission. Among other things, this Hub is intended to support the national public banks of the Member States in their advisory activities aimed at investors, project promoters and the public authorities responsible for managing them.

The “Anaerobic Digestion Toolbox” aims to enhance the financial soundness of small-scale French projects in the field of biogas (methane) production and recycling of industrial waste. As these small-scale anaerobic digestion projects are considered riskier by banks, Banque des Territoires helps their promoters to present them with the best possible standards to make them more solid.

The toolbox will be deployed via an internet platform that will provide promoters with the keys to a successful project, a contract boilerplate and, in particular, financial simulation tools. These projects will contribute to reducing CO 2 emissions and dependence on fossil fuels, and increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix as part of French public policy.

For Banque des Territoires, this support for the structuring of small-scale anaerobic digestion projects forms part of its drive to create more attractive and sustainable regions.

Note to editors:

In 2018, on the strength of its expertise and the financial attraction of its AAA rating, the EIB provided €7.2 billion worth of new loans in France in support of projects in key sectors of the economy such as energy transition, education and training of young people, support for businesses and innovation, and infrastructure upgrading.

The European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) is part of the Investment Plan for Europe, a joint initiative of the European Commission and EIB aiming to restore investment to support strategic projects in Europe, so ensuring that the funds benefit the real economy. The goal of the Advisory Hub is to improve investment and business conditions in Europe by strengthening the technical and financial means of public authorities and private sector players in EU Member States to identify, prioritise, prepare, structure, consolidate and implement strategic projects.

EIAH is a one-stop shop offering advisory and technical assistance to support investment projects in the EU and makes it possible to benefit from the expertise of the EIB Group, the European Commission, national promotional institutions and managing authorities in Member States. It also aims to strengthen cooperation with and between existing or recently created national promotional institutions.

About Banque des Territoires

Set up in 2018, Banque des Territoires is one of the five arms of the Caisse des Dépôts. It brings in-house regional expertise together within a single structure. It is a single point of entry for clients, providing made-to-measure advice and financing solutions for loans and investments to meet the needs of local authorities, social housing associations, local public enterprises and legal professionals. It is aimed at all French regions, from rural areas to large cities, with the objective of eliminating social and regional inequalities. Banque des Territoires is represented by 16 regional offices and 35 local branches of Caisse des Dépôts to enhance visibility and proximity to its client base.