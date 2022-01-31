Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Greening Financial Systems: Peer Learning Workshop for Central Banks

Location: European Investment Bank (EIB/BEI), 98-100 Boulevard Konrad Adenaue, lu

Building on the success of the 2024 event, the 2025 edition will further deepen peer dialogue by showcasing innovative practices and tackling real-world challenges of implementation in a rapidly evolving global context.

Organised by the European Investment Bank in collaboration with the NDC Partnership (NDCP), the second Peer Learning Workshop for Central Banks will take place in person at the EIB headquarters in Luxembourg on 7–8 October 2025.

This closed-door event will gather senior representatives from over 20 central banks across Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and the Western Balkans, alongside experts from institutions such as the EIB, ECB, NGFS, and Banque de France.

Supported by the Greening Financial Systems Technical Assistance Programme (GFS TA) – funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) – the workshop provides a platform to exchange practical experiences and strategies for integrating climate and environmental risks into central banking operations.

The agenda will cover the following themes:

  • Greening central banks operations
  • Prudential transition planning in financial supervision
  • Climate scenario analysis and stress testing

Participants will engage in expert-led presentations, peer learning exchanges and moderated discussions designed to support practical implementation and collaboration.

Agenda  

