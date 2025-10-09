CELAC-EU Summit 2025

Two years after their third successful summit, the leaders of the 27 European Union EU member states and the 33 countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will meet in Santa Marta, Colombia on 9-10 November 2025 for the fourth CELAC-EU summit. This summit underscores the commitment of both regions to strengthen their longstanding partnership, which is founded on shared values and interests as well as and strong economic, social and cultural ties.

President Nadia Calviño will participate in the CELAC-EU plenary session and the LAC-EU Business Forum and, together with Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris, who will participate in a high-level event co-organised by the EIB and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) on the role of European and Latin American public banks in mobilising resources for strategic and sustainable infrastructure financing between the EU and Latin America.