Board Seminar with Civil Society 2025

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is pleased to invite you to the 2025 edition of our Board Seminar with Civil Society, which will take place on Tuesday, 21 October 2025 at the EIB headquarters in Luxembourg (Boulevard Konrad Adenauer 98, L-2950 Luxembourg).

This annual seminar is our flagship forum for direct dialogue between civil society organisations, the EIB Board of Directors, and senior EIB management. It provides a unique opportunity for representatives from NGOs, think tanks, research institutes, trade unions, and other civil society actors to exchange views with the Bank’s leadership and contribute to shaping our strategic direction.