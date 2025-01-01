Youth and academia

The EIB Summer School partners with the following universities:

College of Europe - Bruges, College of Europe - Natolin, Copenhagen Business School, ESADE Barcelona, Goethe Universität Frankfurt, London School of Economics, NOVA University Lisbon, Prague University of Economics and Business, Sciences Po, Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", Stockholm School of Economics, TU Delft, TU Dresden, Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi, University College Cork, University of Economics in Bratislava, University of Bucharest, University of Crete, University of Cyprus, University of Helsinki, University of Latvia, University of Ljubljana, University of Luxembourg, University of Szeged, University of Vienna, University of Warsaw, University of Zagreb