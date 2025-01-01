Youth and academia

We connect the EIB Group with Europe’s academic community, fostering intergenerational dialogue, impactful research and practical learning opportunities.
Our programmes empower students, strengthen skills and bring fresh perspectives to the Bank’s work.
Our key initiatives
The EIB Summer School
Since 2018, students from European universities gather annually in Luxembourg and online to engage directly with the EIB Group staff. The Summer School creates a strong network of young professionals who understand the EIB Group’s priorities.
Empowering Equity Academy
Introduced in 2024, this programme encourages greater participation by female students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in the fields of venture capital, private equity and private credit, helping to address Europe’s skills gap.
Academic research
We work with universities on joint research, graduate assignments and academic chairs, ensuring the EIB Group benefits from new ideas and analysis.
Financial education
Since 2014, many students across seven EU countries have participated in our programmes. We support the creation of a European alliance of financial education practitioners, helping to strengthen financial literacy and build the Capital Markets Union.
Key features
- Comprehensive curriculum:
Focus on the EIB Group’s response to EU and global challenges, including (but not limited to) climate finance, sustainability, innovation, security and defence and European cohesion.
- Practical insights:
Direct interaction with experts across strategic and operational roles from the EIB, providing practical solutions to complex, multidisciplinary problems.
- Alumni network:
Access to an active alumni community for ongoing professional development and collaboration.
Objectives
- Educational engagement:
Provide first-hand insights into the EIB Group’s operations, challenges and contributions to Europe’s sustainable development.
- Network building:
Strengthen connections among students, alumni and EIB Group professionals to cultivate a robust community of future leaders and collaborators.
- Future skills:
Equip the next generation with the knowledge, technical expertise and soft skills needed to shape the future of the EU project.
Information for students
Here are the programme details for the EIB Summer school:
- Target audience
Interdisciplinary and master’s students (under 30 years of age) from selected partner universities in Europe.
- Format
One week of online introductory sessions, followed by one week of onsite activities in Luxembourg. The programme combines plenary lectures, seminars, panel discussions and case studies led by EIB Group staff, providing practical and multidisciplinary perspectives.
- Faculty
Courses delivered by experienced EIB Group professionals with expertise in operational, financial, policy, credit, legal, and technical domains.
- Learning outcomes
Participants gain an insider’s view of the EIB Group’s mission, learn to apply theoretical concepts to real-world challenges, and develop critical skills for impactful careers.
The EIB Summer School seeks students who are:
- enrolled at a university in the European Union,
- up to 30 years old (inclusive),
- master’s students at the time of application (first- and second-year welcome),
- motivated to challenge themselves and engage with diverse peers,
- active and proactive in both academic and extracurricular pursuits,
- innovative, with a passion for developing and presenting new ideas.
We welcome students from all disciplines, especially those with an academic background or strong interest in:
- Economics, finance and business
- Political science, international relations and public policy
- Climate, sustainability and innovation
- Urban development and infrastructure
- Development studies and EU affairs
- Law, engineering and other STEM fields with business applications
- Project and infrastructure finance
The EIB Summer School partners with the following universities:
College of Europe - Bruges, College of Europe - Natolin, Copenhagen Business School, ESADE Barcelona, Goethe Universität Frankfurt, London School of Economics, NOVA University Lisbon, Prague University of Economics and Business, Sciences Po, Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", Stockholm School of Economics, TU Delft, TU Dresden, Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi, University College Cork, University of Economics in Bratislava, University of Bucharest, University of Crete, University of Cyprus, University of Helsinki, University of Latvia, University of Ljubljana, University of Luxembourg, University of Szeged, University of Vienna, University of Warsaw, University of Zagreb