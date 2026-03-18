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Marko Primorac

Vice-President of the EIB

Marko Primorac started his term as EIB Vice-President on 18 March 2026.

 

Contact the Vice-President   

Key resources

  Photo gallery

  Video gallery

Vice-President Primorac oversees the following areas:

Policy priorities

  • Energy transition, Storage and Infrastructures

EIB Global: Financing operations in sub-Saharan Africa (jointly with Vice-President Fayolle)

Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Croatia, Hungary and Poland and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group

Internal projects and functions

  • EIB Institute

Inter-institutional relations and external positions

  • Member of the InvestEU Advisory Board
  • Islamic Development Bank
  • NGOs
  • Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Latest news and speeches

18 March 2026

Marko Primorac neuer Vizepräsident der EIB

Die Europäische Investitionsbank (EIB) hat heute Marko Primorac zum neuen Vizepräsidenten und Mitglied des Direktoriums ernannt. Der erste EIB-Vizepräsident aus Kroatien tritt die Nachfolge der polnischen Vizepräsidentin Teresa Czerwińska an.
Marko Primorac Direktorium Europäische Union
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Follow Marko Primorac on social media

  LinkedIn