Description

Following consultations with the Mediterranean Partner Countries, the European Council of 12th December 2003 endorsed the conclusions reached on 25th November 2003 by the ECOFIN Council to reinforce the FEMIP within the Bank including the establishment of a trust fund allowing donors to complement on a voluntary basis the Bank's own resources.

The purpose of the FEMIP Trust Fund is to accept and make use of funds provided by donors in order to foster private sector and public development in the Mediterranean Partner Countries.

By a decision dated 28 March 2018 (the “2017 Amendment”), pursuant to a new unanimous decision of the Donors, the Bank’s Board of Directors has approved these revised rules (the “FTFRules”).