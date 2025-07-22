PRIVATBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Date de publication: 22 juillet 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierJSC COMMERCIAL BANK PRIVATBANK
Lieu
Description
Partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II provided to Privatbank in Ukraine.
Objectifs
Partial portfolio guarantee provided to PrivatBank in Ukraine under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, enabling the bank to improve lending terms and conditions and thus provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 16 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 80 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).