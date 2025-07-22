PRIVATBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Référence: 20250150

Date de publication: 22 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

JSC COMMERCIAL BANK PRIVATBANK

Partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II provided to Privatbank in Ukraine.

Objectifs

Partial portfolio guarantee provided to PrivatBank in Ukraine under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, enabling the bank to improve lending terms and conditions and thus provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 16 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 80 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen