PRIVATBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Référence: 20250150
Date de publication: 22 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

JSC COMMERCIAL BANK PRIVATBANK

Lieu

Description

Partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II provided to Privatbank in Ukraine.

Objectifs

Partial portfolio guarantee provided to PrivatBank in Ukraine under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, enabling the bank to improve lending terms and conditions and thus provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 16 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 80 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Ukraine Lignes de crédit