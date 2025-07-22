Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES

Signature(s)

Montant
300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 300 000 000 €
Lignes de crédit : 300 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/10/2025 : 300 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
16 mai 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/10/2025
20250001
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES
BPIFRANCE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) of up to EUR 300m to Bpifrance - the French National Promotional Bank (NPB) for private companies. The MBIL will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France acquiring mobile equipment through leasing, mainly with green characteristics.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for target final beneficiaries. 50% of the intended expenditure will focus on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.

Additionality and Impact

This Project supports Bpifrance, the French National Promotional Bank for private sector development, in providing access to finance to French Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ('SMEs'), as well as Mid-caps, when seeking finance via loans or leasing for equipment in line with EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability ('CA&ES') characteristics.

Bpifrance plays an important role in the French economy, it is mandated to create an advantageous environment for enterprises mainly by providing financing in the form of loans and equity participations. The equipment to be financed under this Project is compatible with EIB's Green Eligibility criteria, such as transport (constituting about 70.0% of the intended Project), manufacturing industry, waste management, agriculture & forestry, and others (logistics). The CA&ES share is set at 50.0% of the EIB loan. The latter will also benefit EIB Cohesion Priority Regions for approximately 30.0% of the underlying investment.

Given the difficulties that French small businesses experience to access financing, including for equipment having 'CA&ES characteristics', the Project aims to ease this situation and addresses this market failure.

The Project supports the EU's and the EIB's priorities in relation to Climate Change mitigation. It also supports Bpifrance's Climate Plan to foster green and digital transition in France.

Finally, this EIB loan has features that are not easily found on the market. Additionally, Bpifrance will receive technical assistance support from EIB's Advisory Services via the Green Eligibility Checker Tool.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring Environmental, Climate and Social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

The final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
22 juillet 2025
24 octobre 2025
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES
Autres liens
Fiche technique
BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes