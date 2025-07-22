BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES

This Project supports Bpifrance, the French National Promotional Bank for private sector development, in providing access to finance to French Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ('SMEs'), as well as Mid-caps, when seeking finance via loans or leasing for equipment in line with EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability ('CA&ES') characteristics.

Bpifrance plays an important role in the French economy, it is mandated to create an advantageous environment for enterprises mainly by providing financing in the form of loans and equity participations. The equipment to be financed under this Project is compatible with EIB's Green Eligibility criteria, such as transport (constituting about 70.0% of the intended Project), manufacturing industry, waste management, agriculture & forestry, and others (logistics). The CA&ES share is set at 50.0% of the EIB loan. The latter will also benefit EIB Cohesion Priority Regions for approximately 30.0% of the underlying investment.

Given the difficulties that French small businesses experience to access financing, including for equipment having 'CA&ES characteristics', the Project aims to ease this situation and addresses this market failure.

The Project supports the EU's and the EIB's priorities in relation to Climate Change mitigation. It also supports Bpifrance's Climate Plan to foster green and digital transition in France.

Finally, this EIB loan has features that are not easily found on the market. Additionally, Bpifrance will receive technical assistance support from EIB's Advisory Services via the Green Eligibility Checker Tool.