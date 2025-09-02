PORT OF GOTHENBURG I

The project falls under Annex I of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The final environmental decision was issued by the competent authority on 24 October 2022 and included mitigation measures in relation to the disposal of dredged materials, the prevention of excessive turbidity levels during the works and the management of piling activities, the management of vessel traffic and the establishment of a control programme for dredging disposal activities. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social policy, the requirements of the EIADirective 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC (to be completed as relevant/applicable) will be checked during appraisal.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The promoter carried out a public tendering/procurement process from Q3/2019 to Q3/2020, as a turnkey contract with extended collaboration (partnering). The process was done in accordance with the national law regulating procurement by entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sector (Swedish: lag (2016:1146) om upphandling inom försörjningssektorerna). This law implements directive 2014/25/EU of the European Parliament of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 February 2014 on public procurement and repealing directive 2004/17/EG. A negotiated procedure with prior call for competition was used. The contract includes both detailed design and thereafter construction, without any additional procurement. Since the detailed design phase was planned to last for almost 3 years, the contract needed to be signed several years before the construction works were planned to start. In July 2020 the promoter signed a contract with NCC (Sweden) which enabled them to start the first phase of the contract (detailed design). The second part of the contract (construction works) was signed on 1 December 2023 to enable construction works to start in 2024.