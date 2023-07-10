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COMO WATER INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 50 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/07/2023 : 50 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COMO WATER INVESTMENTS
Communiqués associés
Italie : un financement de 50 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour améliorer la résilience et l’efficacité du service de l’eau de Côme
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 juin 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/07/2023
20210698
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
COMO WATER INVESTMENTS
COMO ACQUA SRL
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 163 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance investments in water and waste water infrastructure in the Province of Como (Lombardy Region) during the period 2023-2026.

The aim is to meet the customer service standards set in the operating service agreement and the Key Performance Indicators set by the regulator ARERA. The related investments also aim at complying with all environmental requirements set by the national and EU legislation, notably the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC, the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC (UWWTD), as amended by 98/15/EC, and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC).

Additionnalité et impact

The project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Lombardia Region in Italy. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater water services. The Project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health and environmental benefits, which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The Project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of the potable water supply system while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

The EIB support is expected to bring a tangible value added by lowering the project's cost of funding

and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks, pumping stations) bringing positive environmental impacts. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC) will be verified during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU where applicable and/or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
10 juillet 2023
20 juillet 2023
Documents liés
11/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COMO WATER INVESTMENTS
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : un financement de 50 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour améliorer la résilience et l’efficacité du service de l’eau de Côme

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COMO WATER INVESTMENTS
Date de publication
11 Jul 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169341601
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COMO WATER INVESTMENTS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
COMO WATER INVESTMENTS
Fiche technique
COMO WATER INVESTMENTS
Communiqués associés
Italie : un financement de 50 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour améliorer la résilience et l’efficacité du service de l’eau de Côme
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : un financement de 50 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour améliorer la résilience et l’efficacité du service de l’eau de Côme
Autres liens
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COMO WATER INVESTMENTS
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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