Presov Regional Infrastructure III

The project concerns priority investments in line with the Programme for Economic and Social Development of "Presovský samosprávny kraj", a self-governing region located in the northeastern part of the Slovak Republic. The project is in line with the priorities of the new Territorial Agenda 2030 and strengthens the EU's socio-economic cohesion.

EIB financing will allow the Region to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive externalities in terms of delivery of public services in social care, education, culture and transport through construction or rehabilitation of public buildings and roads with an impact on the quality of life. Further improvements are expected in intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety. Additional environmental (e.g. biodiversity protection or climate change adaptation), and socioeconomic benefits (eco-tourism/well-being/ employment) are anticipated with the provision of eco-infrastructure in the national parks of the region.

The EIB's long-term financing with favorable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves and diversifies the Region's financing structure and the affordability of its investments. The EIB's involvement would send a positive signal to the markets regarding the Region's ability to stimulate economic recovery.





